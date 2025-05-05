Rapid City, South Dakota Unveils Statue Of Trump

For the first time in the City of Presidents' history, the current sitting president had his bronze statue revealed.
By Ed ScarceMay 5, 2025

Nothing cringy at all in this.

Source: KOTA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Presidents welcomed the newest bronze statue of President Donald J. Trump.

The City of Presidents project began in 2000 to line the downtown Rapid City streets with each president to ever sit in office.

In the privately funded nonpartisan art projects 25th year, the statue being unveiled is the current sitting president.

“Now most statues are history. This one feels more like current events,” said South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson who gave a speech and sent a video message to the president before the statue was unveiled.

In addition to Johnson, Richard Perdue, son of the founder of the City of Presidents project, Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun; and the artist behind the statue, Jim Maher, spoke to the audience.

This isn’t Maher’s first time adding to the trail of history as he has contributed 12 other presidents including Ronald Reagan, Herbert Hoover and George W. Bush.

Naturally, there is no statue of Biden yet, of course.

When it comes to President Joe Biden, his statue has not been started, as the art process typically doesn’t begin until the president has been out of office for two years.

Their local congressman was on hand for the buttkissing, of course.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon