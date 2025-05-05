Rapid City, South Dakota Unveils Statue Of Trump

Nothing cringy at all in this.

Source: KOTA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Presidents welcomed the newest bronze statue of President Donald J. Trump.

The City of Presidents project began in 2000 to line the downtown Rapid City streets with each president to ever sit in office.

In the privately funded nonpartisan art projects 25th year, the statue being unveiled is the current sitting president.

“Now most statues are history. This one feels more like current events,” said South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson who gave a speech and sent a video message to the president before the statue was unveiled.

In addition to Johnson, Richard Perdue, son of the founder of the City of Presidents project, Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun; and the artist behind the statue, Jim Maher, spoke to the audience.

This isn’t Maher’s first time adding to the trail of history as he has contributed 12 other presidents including Ronald Reagan, Herbert Hoover and George W. Bush.