MSNBC: Trump 'Lives In Fear' Of Getting Dementia Like His Father

An aging malignant narcissist with dementia is a horrifying thought, but Donald J. Trump seems to display those signs, just as his father, Fred, did when he died at age 93 with pneumonia and Alzheimer’s. Last night, Donald called to open Alcatraz, which is a national park now, and initially shuttered due to the exorbitant operating cost. Trump wants to incarcerate Americans in the ghastliest way possible.

On any given day, you can point out a speech or rant that is out of tune with reality, from dismissing rulings from the Supreme Court to disappearing people from the country. Yeah, but Kamala Harris laughed a lot, and Biden has the olds.

Timothy L. O’Brien, senior executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, appeared on The Weekend: Primetime , to discuss Donald defying the Constitution by musing about a third term in office.

O'Brien said that Donald's motivation has always been either “self-aggrandizement” or “self-preservation," adding that even though he’d “love to live until he’s 300," he doubts he'll seek a third term.

“And I think he’d like to be president for 200 more years if he could,” O‘Brien said.

However, he said, “As I was watching that clip, you know, one of the things that really struck me is, Donald Trump has aged."

“When people talk about the things that are going to get in the way of a third term for Donald Trump, obviously, it’s voters," he continued. "Obviously, it’s the 22nd Amendment. But he’s turning 79 in June.”

“He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer’s, into his 90s," he said. "And I think he’s carried that burden forever."

“Watching how he answers questions now compared to Trump 1.0, he slurs his words a little, he looks weary, he is slouched," he added. "And I don’t know how much authentic enthusiasm he has for the power and the office he holds, other than the fact that it keeps him out of jail and it keeps him center stage."

Trump ran for office to stay out of prison, and he succeeded. He bashed Biden's mental acuity while his ability to focus and recall information appeared to be failing. Trump is still stuck on the word "stollen," instead of stolen, and in 2019, during a speech, he spoke of the Revolutionary War, saying, "Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports," even though air travel was not possible then.

The signs have always been there, but at least it's being brought into the open now.