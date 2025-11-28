He Couldn't Even Pretend To Be A President On Thanksgiving

Narcissists ruin holidays and special events because the attention isn't on them. Every single time. Donald J. Trump checks all the points of being a malignant narcissist, and he keeps confirming that, as he did in his late-night Thanksgiving message that's littered with lies, debunked claims, exaggerations, and insults.

"A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration," the cheerful president wrote. "The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels."

Fact check: Legal immigrants are barred mainly from most federal welfare programs for their first 5 years.

"They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form," he continued. "They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so!"

"A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family," he falsely said. "The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.)."



Fact check: That is an outrageous lie. Someone should check Trump's pants for fire.

"As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota," he continued. "Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone."

Fact checking that asshole again: Minnesota has the largest Somali-American population in the U.S., so he's targeting the state, which, in fact, does not contain “hundreds of thousands of refugees.” Claiming refugees are "taking over" the state is just more shitposting from the Piggy President.

"The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc," he wrote.



Fact check: The claim about Ilhan Omar has been debunked by multiple outlets.

"…Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many," he continued as if he couldn't stop himself. "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system tofully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

"These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation," he added before finally shutting the fuck up. "Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!"

Final fact check: Everything Trump wrote is a lie.

Gov. Walz responded to Trump's slur with just 4 words.

Release the MRI results. https://t.co/v5iTvLwER9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 28, 2025

We hope all of y'all had a wonderful Thanksgiving! One take from Trump's hateful message: Donald Trump did not have a happy Thanksgiving, and in some small way, that can give us all a little comfort.