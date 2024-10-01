Coach Vs. Couch: The Debate Won't Even Be Close

Tim Walz will kill JD Vance with kindness.
By Susie MadrakOctober 1, 2024

David Frum pretty well summed up the probable dynamic for tonight's vice presidential debate with Coach Walz and JD Fancy Pants. Via HuffPost:

Former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum on Monday talked about how Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz may be able to rile GOP rival JD Vance during their upcoming debate, like Kamala Harris did to Donald Trump during their presidential head-to-head.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Frum said on CNN of Vance, who wrote for Frum’s FrumForum website from 2009 to 2012 under a pseudonym.

Trump’s running mate is “very brittle” and his “public persona is a fake,” Frum noted.

“He’s someone that when he’s exposed becomes very petulant, very peevish, very angry and very controlling. That’s going to be the task at this debate, is can Walz successfully hold the mirror up, keep it there and let America see what its choice is?”

Oh, I don't think I'm going out on a limb when I say I suspect the dynamic will be a lot like this - in a good way!

