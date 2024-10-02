Uh Oh! Trump's Flip Out Proves Vance Lost Debate

If you had any doubt who won the VP Debate, take a look at Donald Trump's social media posts. New York Magazine reported on Trump's live "Play by Play" of the debate, using many shouty posts in ALL CAPS. Ketchup bottles at Mar-a-Lago were afraid.

Credit: New York Magazine

Attacking Moderators

When Trump started attacking the debate moderators, it was clear Vance was losing.

Donald Trump is already attacking the moderators. pic.twitter.com/DIXpBC5Vnw — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 2, 2024

Fox News team also barked loudly about the moderators

Fox News immediately swarms to the "CBS moderators were biased" talking point.



Bret Baier: "And there was some, you know, questions about fact-checking and whether it was fair and balanced across the way."



Brit Hume: "The moderators were obnoxious and made it feel like… pic.twitter.com/u8TpwTmtgs — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 2, 2024

The Ohio Senator lied frequently with the confidence because it was "agreed on" that no one would fact check. When the CBS journalists did call out his lies, Vance whined.

JD Vance to the moderators:

“The rules were that you guys weren’t gonna fact check.”



Donald Trump cancelled 60 Minutes because the insisted on live fact checking pic.twitter.com/maTEBfjove — Barbara Sobel (@BarbaraJSobel) October 2, 2024

Vance Reminds Voters Why Trump Picked Him

The GOP VP candidate lied like a professional throughout the night. But Walz hit Vance hard when the senator refused to answer a question about honoring election results. Walz spoke to the audience:

Without having to attack Vance, you were able to make a very convincing argument about why the Trump/Vance ticket can’t be trusted with the White House, because they cannot agree to a common set of established facts.



If you can’t concede the last election, why should the… — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) October 2, 2024

Trump Played Favorite Hits

Trump ended his live debate rant by playing some of his favorite hits. Trump posted on Truth Social:

"CBS is LYING AGAIN about the 2020 Election. Where is my apology from Leslie Stahl? She claimed that the Hunter Biden LAPTOP FROM HELL was not real, and that my Campaign wasn’t spied on. CBS IS FAKE NEWS!"

Despite Trump playing the victim, some voters weren't buying it.