Uh Oh! Trump's Flip Out Proves Vance Lost Debate

If you wonder who won the VP debate, look no further than Donald J. Trump. The former president went ALL CAPS!!! during the debate, signaling that Vance was losing. Ketchup bottles, run for your lives!
By RedStateRachelOctober 2, 2024

If you had any doubt who won the VP Debate, take a look at Donald Trump's social media posts. New York Magazine reported on Trump's live "Play by Play" of the debate, using many shouty posts in ALL CAPS. Ketchup bottles at Mar-a-Lago were afraid.

screen_shot_2024-10-02_at_8.46.39_am_0
Credit: New York Magazine

Attacking Moderators

When Trump started attacking the debate moderators, it was clear Vance was losing.

Fox News team also barked loudly about the moderators

The Ohio Senator lied frequently with the confidence because it was "agreed on" that no one would fact check. When the CBS journalists did call out his lies, Vance whined.

Vance Reminds Voters Why Trump Picked Him

The GOP VP candidate lied like a professional throughout the night. But Walz hit Vance hard when the senator refused to answer a question about honoring election results. Walz spoke to the audience:

Trump Played Favorite Hits

Trump ended his live debate rant by playing some of his favorite hits. Trump posted on Truth Social:

"CBS is LYING AGAIN about the 2020 Election. Where is my apology from Leslie Stahl? She claimed that the Hunter Biden LAPTOP FROM HELL was not real, and that my Campaign wasn’t spied on. CBS IS FAKE NEWS!"

Despite Trump playing the victim, some voters weren't buying it.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

