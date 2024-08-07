ALERT: JD Vance Is Trying To Swift Boat Tim Walz

The Swiftboating of Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's running mate, is disgusting, but Trump's VP pick, an alleged couch-fucker, went there. The New York Post has a piece up about questions from wingers about Walz's record, which they cited the Daily Wife in its hit piece.

Buried in the 'article' is this:

Still, Walz has said he has "an honorable record" — and other service members who led the same battalion have defended him. "He was a great soldier," Joseph Eustice, who served 32 years in the National Guard, told the Star Tribune in 2022. "When he chose to leave, he had every right to leave," added Eustice, who indicated that other attacks on Walz's record may have been made by disgruntled soldiers who were passed up for promotions.

And Military.com has this:

"Walz' leadership on behalf of his fellow veterans when he was in the U.S. House of Representatives is notable at a time when our all-volunteer force continues to struggle to recruit," Allison Jaslow, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, said in a statement praising the choice of a veteran to be vice presidential nominee. "How we care for our veterans is as important to our national security as how we care for our troops, and Walz has a record to prove that he understands that imperative."

Still, J.D. went with it.

"Well, I wonder, Tim Walz, when were you ever in war?" Vance said. "When was this—what was this weapon that you carried into war, given that you abandoned your unit right before they went to Iraq, and he has not spent a day in a combat zone?"

"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage," the weirdo falsely said. Do not pretend to be something that you're not, and if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud of the fact that my mamaw supported me, that I was able to make something of myself."

"I'd be ashamed if I was him and I lied about my military service like he did," he added.

I don't think that went over well.

OH HELL NO!! Fuck this guy. Do you want to open that door @JDVance? You were a junior journalist hiding on Al-Asad for six months. This is unacceptable bullshit. https://t.co/n3LNnLyEYE — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 7, 2024

1. They are trying to 'Swift Boat' Tim Walz.

2. Walz served 24 years in the Army National Guard.

3. Vance went to Iraq as a 'combat correspondent', or military journalist. He did PR for the Marines.

4. DONALD TRUMP HAD FAKE BONE SPURS TO DODGE THE DRAFT! https://t.co/z1wyzO52lZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 7, 2024

Accusing “the highest ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress” as having “stolen valor” is not weird at all. Totally normal thing to say. https://t.co/OJfToxBlUY pic.twitter.com/Oao9bPajH5 — George Shiber 🧐🧬🧮🕊️🫶 (@GeorgeShiber) August 7, 2024

Imagine claiming that every veteran who served two decades in the military didn’t really serve, worse, really, that they had stolen valor if they did not see combat. The Republican party really sees our troops as losers and suckers, don’t they. https://t.co/V09h5Je1pS — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) August 7, 2024

JV Vance was a reporter in the military https://t.co/TDo0Qp0LB3 — Keith Edwards 🥥🌴 (@keithedwards) August 7, 2024

This fake son of Appalachia took pictures & wrote stories as a “military journalist” and is talking shit to the highest-ranking enlisted soldier ever elected to Congress. https://t.co/Tuqp6HXW3P — DVD (@DrewVanDrese) August 7, 2024

If anyone is going to be doing the Swiftboating this time, it will be us on Vance. Not my thing to call into question anyone’s service, but if Office Boy Eyeliner Vance wants to start it, we will finish the argument. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 7, 2024

Speaking of pretending what you're not, could someone please hold up a mirror for J.D.? Thank you. Now, let's talk about Trump's military record.