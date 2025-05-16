Jake Tapper's Lying, Hypocritical Book EXPOSED By Former Biden Insider

Jake Tapper IS corporate journalism, monopoly media, legacy press--call it what you will. A symbol of why it's completely fucking broken in this country, and every person who cares about democracy should LET. IT. DIE. ...We got into all I know about Jake's past & present. All Shuster knows about why Jake's fundamentally betrayed his profession.
By Cliff SchecterMay 16, 2025

Jake Tapper IS corporate journalism, monopoly media, legacy press--call it what you will. A symbol of why it's completely fucking broken in this country, and every person who cares about democracy should LET. IT. DIE. It's is why I support indy media so strongly (more on that soon, initiative is forthcoming).

Tapper was once liberal. Worked for a Democratic Rep. I know his past, via friends, even met him back in the day. He was a 20-something at Salon. All he wanted was a tv career. Fame. Status. So he left for VH-1, made his way to ABC then CNN. When President Obama called Fox propaganda, tried to shut out its reporters to protect democracy against disinformation--Tapper belched out disapproval that they dare do this to "their sister station."

There was his debate-moderating fiasco, and now his current grift, a book on Biden's mental "issues" when running for reelection (Disclosure: In '20 I wrote ads for Biden, but didn't work for him in '24. I'm not even gonna get into Biden, just point out how FOS Tapper is). Yup, with all going on from DOGE to Kilmar Abrego Garcia to illegal tariffs he's writing about Biden. Not the president who says he doesn't have to follow the Constitution, Mr. sharks & batteries who said Nikki Haley ran security at the Capitol Jan 6th. That guy's A-OK.

Watch the video discussion between me, once of mainstream media (Daily Beast, Sinclair--yeah, that one), David Shuster (CNN, MSNBC, etc) & Tony Michaels. We got into all I know about Jake's past & present. All Shuster knows about why Jake's fundamentally betrayed his profession. Start at 19:18 you'll get straight to the Tapper convo, where you'll learn things about him and our media that I'm pretty sure you don't know. It was time to share truths. Per usual, after, please subscribe to Blue Amp on Substack & Cliff's Edge on Youtube, as we must grow indy media platforms.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon