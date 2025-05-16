Jake Tapper's Lying, Hypocritical Book EXPOSED By Former Biden Insider

Jake Tapper IS corporate journalism, monopoly media, legacy press--call it what you will. A symbol of why it's completely fucking broken in this country, and every person who cares about democracy should LET. IT. DIE. It's is why I support indy media so strongly (more on that soon, initiative is forthcoming).

Tapper was once liberal. Worked for a Democratic Rep. I know his past, via friends, even met him back in the day. He was a 20-something at Salon. All he wanted was a tv career. Fame. Status. So he left for VH-1, made his way to ABC then CNN. When President Obama called Fox propaganda, tried to shut out its reporters to protect democracy against disinformation--Tapper belched out disapproval that they dare do this to "their sister station."

There was his debate-moderating fiasco, and now his current grift, a book on Biden's mental "issues" when running for reelection (Disclosure: In '20 I wrote ads for Biden, but didn't work for him in '24. I'm not even gonna get into Biden, just point out how FOS Tapper is). Yup, with all going on from DOGE to Kilmar Abrego Garcia to illegal tariffs he's writing about Biden. Not the president who says he doesn't have to follow the Constitution, Mr. sharks & batteries who said Nikki Haley ran security at the Capitol Jan 6th. That guy's A-OK.

Watch the video discussion between me, once of mainstream media (Daily Beast, Sinclair--yeah, that one), David Shuster (CNN, MSNBC, etc) & Tony Michaels. We got into all I know about Jake's past & present. All Shuster knows about why Jake's fundamentally betrayed his profession. Start at 19:18 you'll get straight to the Tapper convo, where you'll learn things about him and our media that I'm pretty sure you don't know. It was time to share truths. Per usual, after, please subscribe to Blue Amp on Substack & Cliff's Edge on Youtube, as we must grow indy media platforms.