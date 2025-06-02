Former Trump Lawyer Nukes 'Creepy Karoline' On Live TV!

This was something to behold. Former Trump lawyer with a famous name and impressive handlebar mustache, Ty Cobb, just torched both Press Secretary "Creepy Karoline" Leavitt, as he labeled her during a CNN interview. And Donald Trump, whom he rightfully ripped as a "“ranting wounded narcissist.”

Cobb was referring to how a federal court in Manhattan blocked most of the Trump tariffs. In a 3-0 unanimous ruling, Manhattan's U.S. federal court of International Trade said Trump exceeded his authority under the International Economic Powers Act. In other words, the President only has power to impose tariffs during a "national emergency," and his excuse, large trade deficits, ain't it. If Trump could read, he'd get we've had those for 40-50 years.

Leavitt, when not tending to her elderly husband, added, “these judges are threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage.” No, that'd you be you, Creepy Karoline. And your bossman the con artist. Cobb pointed out that one of the three judges on the Court of International Trade is Tim Reif, a Trump appointed judge, conservative and highly regarded expert on trade law in the United States. He also pointed out much more!

