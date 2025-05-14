TRUMP EXPOSED Senator Reveals SHOCKING Truth About Him

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse dropped a truth bomb Democrats should say EVERY DAY. In a blistering takedown, he shared: Trump is a convicted criminal—**a man found liable for sexual assault, business fraud, and defamation—**yet somehow the GOP’s patron saint of “law and order.” Whitehouse walked thru Trump’s rap sheet like a grocery list: hush money, classified documents, election interference.

Whitehouse's righteous fury was a moment of moral clarity in a chamber that often confuses decorum with cowardice. He reminded his colleagues that Trump’s behavior is nothing other than a criminal enterprise--and with the latest Qatari plane "g(r)ift," why the fuck are we pretending?? Because enabling a felon, isn't “saving the country from chaos,” it's enshrining us in lawlessness.

More Dems are learning the lesson, and it was heartening to see Whitehouse do this. I've been hard on some older Dems who can't seem to get with the current program. Whitehouse, while not in his 80s, is 69. Yet he proved older Senators can join younger Dems like Frost, AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Swalwell, etc., in this fight! So bravo to Whitehouse for remembering the Constitution ain't a suggestion.

