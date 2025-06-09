NatSec Expert Reveals 'No Kings' Strategy To Stop TRUMP

What we are seeing in Los Angeles are scenes of a war-zone. Not because it's needed, just because Trump needs it. Who cares whether it's because of Stephen Miller's raging hard-on for white replacement theory, or to distract from Elon Musk's humiliating attack on Trump about Jeffrey Epstein, or distract from his budgetary and general economic failures, or to consolidate military power for a future coup or, hell, because Vladimir Putin told him to. Or all the above.

But what we do know is Trump's committing violence against his own people. He'll be doing more of it June 14th for his birthday, when like any tin-pot dictator he's holding a march in the in the streets of DC with tanks, military personnel, etc, to honor him, not our Constitution. It's the kinda performance President Eisenhower once said Americans didn't do, as Russians did, because they were weak.

Well, Trump's weak and he may as well be Russian, so it all makes sense. What also makes sense is a HUGE response, which my friend Malcolm Nance is helping plan for that day. Not in Washington, but in cities and towns ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY. We're gonna remind Trump that we have No Kings. We were already hoping for the largest protest in U.S. history--but after Los Angeles, it's very necessary.

Please watch our livestream conversation with Malcolm about this, and go to the No Kings website to find a march near you and join! Previous protests got as many as 5 million Americans. How about we get 20 million and make a real statement?!