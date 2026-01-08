Four GOPers Defy Johnson To Revive Bill On ACA Subsidies

The tally of 221-205 was a key test before passage of the bill, which is expected Thursday.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 8, 2026

Sure sounds like Republicans are really, really panicked about the mid-terms if they're putting their names behind this bill. Via Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Overpowering Speaker Mike Johnson, a bipartisan coalition in the House voted Wednesday to push forward a measure that would revive an enhanced pandemic-era subsidy that lowered health insurance costs for roughly 22 million people, but that had expired last month.

The tally of 221-205 was a key test before passage of the bill, which is expected Thursday. And it came about because four GOP centrist lawmakers joined with Democrats in signing a so-called discharge petition to force the vote. After last year’s government shutdown failed to resolve the issue, they said doing nothing was not an option as many of their constituents faced soaring health insurance premiums beginning this month.

Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, one of the Republicans who crossed party lines to back the Democratic proposal, portrayed it as a vehicle senators could use to reach a compromise.

“No matter the issue, if the House puts forward relatively strong, bipartisan support, it makes it easier for the senators to get there,” Lawler said.

These nine House Republicans voted with all Democrats to advance the clean 3-year ACA funding bill:

Bresnahan
Fitzpatrick
Kean
LaLota
Lawler
Mackenzie
Max Miller
Salazar
Valadao

Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) 2026-01-08T00:04:17.569Z

This week we're voting on my bill to save health care and extend the ACA tax credits for 3 years. Here's an update on what you can expect:

Rep. Lauren Underwood (@underwood.house.gov) 2026-01-07T20:39:09.884Z

