Trump Screws US Consumers: ‘When Oil Prices Go Up, We Make A Lot Of Money’

Can you imagine President Biden saying these words?
Trump Screws US Consumers: ‘When Oil Prices Go Up, We Make A Lot Of Money’
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 13, 2026

With rising gas prices upsetting most Americans because of Trump's unnecessary war with Iran, the president took to his Truth Social platform and crapped on the public at large.

ts_oil-prices

Instead of alleviating anxieties and fears for the country he is supposed to serve and protect, Trump mocked their fears by bragging, “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.”

Who is paying for it? Who, exactly is, "we"? Big Oil? The Trump family? Russia, who had sanctions lifted so they can make money hand over fist to fund their war of choice against Ukraine?

This goes beyond gaslighting.

Trump is reveling in the misery of the country because of his actions.

George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2026-03-12T19:05:44.751Z

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