Trump Ignored Warning Iran Could Close The Strait Of Hormuz

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that before Trump was coaxed into attacking Iran by Bibi Netanyahu and Lindsey Graham, General Dan Caine warned him that Iran's response could be to close the Strait of Hormuz with mines, drones and missiles to shut down the world’s most vital oil pipeline.

The narcissistic Trump responded telling his team that, "Tehran would likely capitulate before closing the strait—and even if Iran tried, the U.S. military could handle it."

The ego behind that statement has cost the lives of 13 American service members so far and plunged the world into an oil crisis.

Drunk on murderous bombing raids against alleged Venezuelan drug smugglers, and the kidnapping of their president, Trump's racist outlook on the Iranian regime is incompetence personified.

Trump's first act against Iran was when he pulled out of President Obama's nuclear treaty with Iran back in 2018.

Even this MAGA creep admitted Trump did it to hurt Pres. Obama's legacy.

There are good reasons why in the last fifty years, we have not attacked Iran.

The NY Times reports the American militarily, "have prepared for decades for the possibility that Iran could try to close the strait."

So what happened?

Trump happened.

Digby sums it up nicely, "They had no calculations. Trump was convinced that his new hand-picked leaders in Iran would “make a deal” in order to stay in power and would give up their military and cut him in on the oil and everything would be great. Bibi and Lindsey told him he’d be remembered as Alexander the Great. Nobody could tell him otherwise.



"This is one of the dumbest mistakes any president has ever made. EVERYONE who knew anything about the middle east understood the risk for the world economy if the Strait was closed for any length of time. They ignored that or or were too stupid to know it and were completely unprepared."

Trump is now begging other countries to intervene on his behalf and patrol the Strait.

How embarrassing.