Trump Whines It's 'Unfair' For Iran To Close Strait Of Hormuz After He 'Wins War'

President Donald Trump announced that he had "essentially" won the war against Iran and complained that it was "unfair" for the country to close its Strait of Hormuz after the so-called victory.

During a press conference on Monday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump why he could not immediately open the Strait.

"Now that you've announced that the U.S. has destroyed all of Iran's mine-laying ships, why can't the U.S. just immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz?" Doocy wondered.

"Well, we could, but it takes two to tango," Trump argued. "We have to get people to take their billion-dollar ship and and, you know, drive it up."

"They can cost up to $2 billion. So they don't want to take a chance that, gee, I think you'll be okay. They got to know it," he continued. "We don't know if they even set any mines."

Trump noted that it only took one mine-laying ship from Iran to destroy vessels in the Strait.

"So it's a little unfair," he griped. "You know, you win a war, but they have no right to be doing what they're doing. But we're hitting them very hard, and today is a big day where we're pounding a certain area that has very much to do with the Strait."

"In addition, we do have other nations coming in," the president added. "You need people to watch and people to see. We have other nations coming in."