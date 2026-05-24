Tillis: Hegseth Makes Noem 'Look Like A Five-Star Recruit'

He knew better than to confirm either one of them but did it anyway. Sen. Thom Tillis made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN and was asked by host Jake Tapper about the potential memorandum of understanding with Iran, and quoted Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker who said "The rumored 60-day cease-fire with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith would be a disaster."

TAPPER: I know that the details are vague at this point, but, from what you have heard about this deal, would you support it?

TILLIS: It doesn't make sense to me. I'm not too far away from where Pompeo is, to be honest with you, and I support what Chairman Wicker says.

Look, we were told about 11 weeks ago by Hegseth and the Department of Defense that they had obliterated Iran's defenses and it was just a matter of time before we had the nuclear material. Now we're talking about a posture where we may accept the nuclear material remaining in Iran? How does that make sense at all?

Also, a 60-day cease-fire and expecting that they're going to clear the Strait of Hormuz before the terms of the deal are established also seems questionable to me. There are a lot of things that need to be explained. And, as I have said before, any agreement with Iran that isn't subject to ratification, ratification by Congress, is going -- I think going to be doomed to fail, just like the agreement we're trying to replace, which was the failed agreement by Obama.

TAPPER: It is on unclear as of now that the Trump administration is going to be able to get a better deal than Obama got without even having to fire a shot.

You just mentioned Secretary Hegseth. Do you think the president has been advised well by Secretary Hegseth on this?

TILLIS: No, I actually -- if you take a look at the assessment that Hegseth gave -- at the end of the day, regardless of who collected the information, Hegseth owns it by being secretary of defense.

When you tell the president that you have obliterated Iran and you're in a position to pretty much dictate terms, and now you see what we have, when you see Hegseth pull back on operations in Poland, when Ukraine -- when Russia is raping, killing, murdering, torturing countless people in Ukraine, when you see these mistakes made by Hegseth, I have -- I actually -- I think, with all these mistakes in total, it's beginning to make Kristi Noem look like a five-star recruit.

