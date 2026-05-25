Tillis Compares Paxton Ethics Scandal To Dahmer's 'Diet Problems'

Sen. Thom Tillis took apart Trump's endorsement of Ken Paxton in Texas by making one comparison that undoes any right wing propaganda in support of Paxton that Trump and his allies put forth.

Sen. Tillis joined Jake Tapper on CNN and was asked how he felt when Trump called him a RINO and then endorsed the highly controversial and corrupt Ken Paxton over longtime Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

TILLIS: Well, number one, I hate that Bill Cassidy lost. He's a great American, great senator, and I still look forward to working with him through the remaining tenure, our tenure here, in the U.S. Senate, Cornyn the same thing. And to call Paxton ethically challenged is to call Jeffrey Dahmer suffering from an eating disorder. This guy is an empty suit and will do us no service by being in the U.S. Congress. I hope that Texans realize how tough John Cornyn is, how pro-Second Amendment he is, how pro-limited government he is, how pro-America first he is.

I couldn't have said it better myself.