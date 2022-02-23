Ken Paxton’s Corruption-Scandal Lies Backfire At Worst Possible Time

Ruh-Roh! One week before Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces a challenging GOP primary, his lies about his corruption scandal drove the previously silent whistleblowers to speak out and send the scandal back into the headlines.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 23, 2022

There are many reasons Ken Paxton should never have the words “attorney general” attached to his name but none more so than the two serious and credible allegations of criminal wrongdoing he’s facing. There’s the federal securities fraud indictment he’s had hanging over his head since 2015, which carries a potential life sentence, which has still not gone to trial.

More recently, there’s the federal corruption/bribery investigation triggered by a group of top former employees turned whistleblowers. They accused Paxton of intervening on behalf of a real estate developer and campaign donor over the staffers’ concerns. All eight either resigned or were fired. Four are now suing Paxton and now claim that the developer hired Paxton’s extramarital lover. The whistleblowers also went to the FBI and an investigation ensued.

Now, Paxton faces challenges in the March 1 primary, most notably from Rep. Louie Gohmert and Land Commissioner George P. Bush (Jeb’s son). Paxton holds a lead in the polls but not by enough to avoid a run-off.

So, maybe it was nervousness that made Paxton blabber so indiscreetly during recent interviews. He claimed the whistleblowers didn’t explain their issues to him, claimed they were the lawbreakers and bizarrely accused the FBI of having “infiltrated” his office before the whistleblowers made their complaint.

That enraged the whistleblowers. The four plaintiffs issued a statement, saying that while they had preferred to remain silent and let the case progress in the courts, “Paxton has made numerous false and misleading public statements that we feel obligated to correct.” They not only disputed Paxton’s account but went one step further, saying, “The most basic qualifications of an attorney general are respect for truth and respect for the law. Ken Paxton has neither.”

Now there are headlines about the whistleblowers’ allegations all over the Texas news outlets. Early voting has already begun.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue