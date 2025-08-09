Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Police perform, Canary in a Coal Mine. The simile for our times. Sigh.

The Rational Optimist says the canary in the coal mine is a goner.

Wonkette reports on how Prznint Stupid wants a census to count only the REAL AMERICANS, the Red Hats.

Mike The Mad Biologist makes a point about crime and politics.

Pharyngula says, "It's the confidence, stupid." Naw, it's the stupid.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia: Murals by street artist Collin Van der Sluijs! Oh, man, this is outstanding work.

On This Date in 2017: The Inflatable Trump-like Chicken protest art was unveiled on the ellipse in front of the White House.

