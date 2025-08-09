GOP Lawmaker Proposes A Tariff For Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Rep Tom Tiffany (MAGA-WI) wants to run for governor of Wisconsin, but he is currently polling fourth in a two-person race* and is desperate to get some traction for his campaign. His brilliant solution is to hit Canada with another tariff because of the smoke from Canadian wildfires:

Tiffany, along with several other members of Congress, wrote to Kirsten Hillman, the Canadian ambassador to the United States, expressing concern about the "suffocating Canadian wildfire smoke," and writing, "We would like to know how your government plans on mitigating wildfire and the smoke that makes its way south." "They got back to us, kind of an obligatory response," Tiffany said Monday. "We really did not get much from them. They did not dismiss it, which is a good thing, but they need to take it seriously. What we are advocating for is they need better forest management."

There are more than a few snags with Tiffany's plan.

One is the fact that Tiffany is in complete denial about global climate change and had voted several times to decrease regulation of pollution.

Secondly, he forgets that Canada sent planes and firefighters to help with the Los Angeles fires. Tiffany should be thanking Canada and offering to send aid to the Canada since he thinks we know all that about preventing and fighting wildfires.

Thirdly, Tiffany forgets that we don't know all that about wildfire prevention and wildfire containment. The United States has a problem with wildfires. California has them yearly. Hawaii, an island in the middle of an ocean, had a wildfire. And even as I type this, the Grand Canyon has become a megafire and is creating its own weather

Maybe Tiffany should make sure we have our shit together before talking smack to other countries, especially ones that used to be our allies.

*In the Republican state convention, Tiffany came in fourth in a straw poll. At the time of this writing, only two have entered the gubernatorial race for the Republicans. Tiffany hasn't committed because he can't get traction. Plus he said he has to ask the Orange Felon for permission first.