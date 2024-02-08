MAGA Lawmaker Denies Opposing Border Bill To Appease Trump

MAGA Wisconsin Representative Tom Tiffany denies opposing border bill because Trump said so.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 8, 2024

CBS58 reporter A.J. Bayhatpour interviewed Representative Tom Tiffany (MAGA - Trump's left cheek) and asked him if he opposed the border security bill because Trump came out against it. Tiffany's reply was complete denial and then a push for the House GOP bill from last spring, which mandated wasting more money on Trump's ineffective wall:

"Oh, none of it! I know many people are trying to portray it that way but I helped write this bill. I wrote the immigration - helped write the immigration parole part of HR 2 back in May. We've put together a very good bill that was a compromise bill in the House of Representatives to be able to secure the border. We've got the bill already passed through the House. It sits in the Senate as we speak. All the Senate has to do is pass it and we will have a secure border.

One would think that the very fact that the Senate negotiated their own bill and planned to send it to the House would be a pretty definite sign that they weren't going to pass the House's bill from a year ago. But Tiffany doesn't have anything else to go on since the Mango Moron only told him that they need to kill the border bill in order to help his reelection bid. And to be honest, Tiffany doesn't have the ability to think on his feet at all.

Oh, and Mr. Tiffany, you might want to do something about your trousers. They appear to be ablaze.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon