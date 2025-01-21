Long Beach City Football Coach Threatens Aaron Rupar

It's unclear what set Peabody off, as his tweets are protected. He could be just another dim-witted MAGA football coach. It could be the wildfires in LA County, or it could be he's still upset about losing in the SCFA playoffs again on a last-minute touchdown. Whatever the reason, it seems a bit unwise for someone at a publicly-funded community college who somehow makes a $122,373.00 salary + $51,812.41 in benefits (2022 figures) to be threatening internet vloggers.
Independent journalist Aaron Rupar took to X on Monday, January 20, 2025, and shared a post with a screenshot of a user named Brett Peabody allegedly threatening him. In the tweet, Rupar wrote:
"I get lots of threatening DMs but I usually don't get them from head coaches of college football programs."
He then tagged Brett's official X account and added that he is a football coach at LB City College in Long Beach, California. In the screenshot, Brett could be seen calling Rupar a "fascist scumbag." He also wrote:
"You're done, you sorry fascist scumbag, hope you get held accountable for the bullsh*t that you've spread. Justice is in the horizon kiddo."
For those unversed, Brett Peabody is the head coach and offensive coordinator at LB City College, as per the institute's official website. In 2017, The Vikings entered the National Central Conference championship and won under Peabody's leadership.