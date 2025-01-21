Long Beach City Football Coach Threatens Aaron Rupar

It's unclear what set Peabody off, as his tweets are protected. He could be just another dim-witted MAGA football coach. It could be the wildfires in LA County, or it could be he's still upset about losing in the SCFA playoffs again on a last-minute touchdown. Whatever the reason, it seems a bit unwise for someone at a publicly-funded community college who somehow makes a $122,373.00 salary + $51,812.41 in benefits (2022 figures) to be threatening internet vloggers.

Source: Sportskeeda

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar took to X on Monday, January 20, 2025, and shared a post with a screenshot of a user named Brett Peabody allegedly threatening him. In the tweet, Rupar wrote:

"I get lots of threatening DMs but I usually don't get them from head coaches of college football programs."



He then tagged Brett's official X account and added that he is a football coach at LB City College in Long Beach, California. In the screenshot, Brett could be seen calling Rupar a "fascist scumbag." He also wrote:

"You're done, you sorry fascist scumbag, hope you get held accountable for the bullsh*t that you've spread. Justice is in the horizon kiddo."