Aaron Rodgers Thinks He's Martin Luther King, Jr.

In a thoroughly despicable interview, Rodgers fires off every single Right Wing Nut Job lie about COVID and vaccines there is. If State Farm fires him, Newsmax can scoop him right up.
By Aliza Worthington
"Kaaron Rodgers" Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Aaron Rodgers — famous for his comical State Farm commercials, and also has a side hustle as a football player, I hear — torched his entire reputation with this low-energy, yet highly deranged interview with Pat McAfee. Sounding an awful lot like an emo twit with a sinus infection, Rodgers held court with McAfee on his podcast about all things COVID-related.

His sources of information? Well, himself, having contracted the disease because he refused to get vaccinated. Consulted about vaccines? Joe Rogan, natch, and potentially Nicki Minaj. Relied upon? His own MANLY, HAIRY, IMMUNE SYSTEM. Remedy? Ivermectin. Rebuked? Politics and "wokeism." Appropriated? The struggles of women and Black people.

Which struggles, you ask? Well, women having control of their bodies, of course, because Aaron is suddenly a big proponent of "My body, my choice." He doesn't want to have to know JUST how it feels to be forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term, give birth, and raise a child you didn't want or put it up for adoption, which is exactly how he would feel if he got the COVID vaccine.

The struggles of Black people? Rodgers can now definitely relate to Martin Luther King, Jr., who was jailed, beaten, spit upon, discriminated against, and ultimately assassinated. Aaron's leaning upon King's strength in standing up to "rules that make no sense" — like protecting other people from deadly diseases that are highly contagious and airborne, especially when you're in close proximity to others and breathing hard, like, oh, I don't know, playing football — is the perfect analogy, no? This white child is definitely taking the exact same risks King did when he helped end segregation and oppression of an entire race of people in this country. How brave you are, Aaron Rodgers.

You racist, privileged piece of sh*t.

Buckle up, kids. Computer Cowboy has the tweets for us. Here are a few of them.

If you're not on the Bird App, you can read the whole thread here.

Now, as Computer Cowboy points out, Rodgers claims he couldn't take the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines because he's allergic to one of the ingredients in them. That doesn't absolve him of all the other sheer unadulterated bullsh*t he spewed in the rest of the interview. The volume of misinformation and propaganda he puked up is unforgivable, given the number of people — especially young men — who look up to him.

One final tweet on this topic:

