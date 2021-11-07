Rodgers Gets Dumped As Spokesperson For Health Care Provider

Vaxxophobe Karen, er, I mean, Aaron Rodgers is going start feeling it where it hurts - his ego.

We're not talking about all the flack he's getting on social media. He just got dumped by Prevea Health:

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods," the statement said.

The announcement comes after Rodgers publicly made a series of misleading and false claims about COVID-19 Friday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Prevea Health announced Saturday that it would no longer continue its partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Prevea Health feels so strongly about distancing themselves from Karen that they have literally been cancelling him by deleting tweets that even mention him, such as when Prevea had signed an extension with Rodgers:

Prevea has deleted this tweet showing Aaron Rodgers and the Prevea CEO announcing a multi-year extension.



— Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) November 6, 2021

There has been no word from Bergstrom Automotive, nor from Jake at State Farm, with whom Rodgers has endorsement deals. Likewise, there has been no word from the NFL, who is supposedly investigating whether Rodgers violated the league's COVID policy.

Unfortunately, even if the NFL does eventually find that Rogers did break the rule, the most that they will do is give him a small fine and a slap on the wrist. If the Packers front office had any courage, they would already have suspended Rogers themselves, which is what needs to be done before the blowback reaches the team.

But don't worry about Rodgers. Word is that he just signed on to a new endorsement deal to promote this stuff:

