Rodgers Gets Dumped As Spokesperson For Health Care Provider

Prevea Health ends relationship with Aaron Rodgers after he spread COVID misinformation.
Vaxxophobe Karen, er, I mean, Aaron Rodgers is going start feeling it where it hurts - his ego.

We're not talking about all the flack he's getting on social media. He just got dumped by Prevea Health:

Prevea Health announced Saturday that it would no longer continue its partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The announcement comes after Rodgers publicly made a series of misleading and false claims about COVID-19 Friday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods," the statement said.

Prevea Health feels so strongly about distancing themselves from Karen that they have literally been cancelling him by deleting tweets that even mention him, such as when Prevea had signed an extension with Rodgers:

