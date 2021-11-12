Gene Simmons Blasts Unvaxxed 'Evil,' 'Delusional' Aaron Rodgers

"You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you've got rights that are delusional," the frontman for KISS said, as he ripped all anti-vaxxers.
Credit: YouTube screenshot
By NewsHound EllenNovember 12, 2021

"You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you've got rights that are delusional," the frontman for KISS said, as he ripped all anti-vaxxers.

Simmons says his pro-vaxxism is not political. “I don't care about your political beliefs,” he said during an interview on “TalkShopLive.”

He likened vaccine mandates to traffic lights, seatbelt laws and banning smoking in public buildings. "If they tell you you can't smoke in a building, you can't smoke in a building. And that's not because they want to take away your rights, that's because the rest of us hate it. We don't want to smell your smoke," he said.

Simmons continued, "I don't want to catch your disease. I don't want to risk my life just ‘cause you want to go through a red light. This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible."

“We gotta identify those people and bring ‘em out into the open so you know who they are,” Simmons added. “Know who your friends are by how much they care about you. That includes COVID. If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

Apparently, Aaron Rodgers is one of the enemies. “I don’t care if you play football or not. Stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health," Simmons said.

Ed. Note: Long-time KISS guitar tech Francis Steuber died in a Detroit hotel room from COVID last month.

