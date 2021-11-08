Terry Bradshaw Blasts Aaron Rodgers: 'You Lied To Everyone'

The four Hall of Famers didn't think much of Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and his use of "immunized" instead of just getting the vaccine, like a normal person. Rodgers treated himself with the usual quack remedies of ivermectin, vitamins, and so on. Didn't matter. He still got COVID.

Jimmy Johnson, Fox - Hall of Fame coach: "I respect his attitude toward being an individual. But this is a team game. In all honesty, I'm disappointed in his play on words for his explanation. I'm disappointed in some of his selfish actions."

Michael Strahan, Fox - Hall of Fame DE: "There are times to quote Martin Luther King, and this was not one of them."

Howie Long, Fox - Hall of Fame DE: "I agree with Aaron when he says 'What I do with my body is a personal decision.' But it ceases to be a personal decision when you take part in being part of a football team in a building with coaches, players, trainers, equipment managers, and you run the risk of taking something home to your wife, your children, your grandchildren. But also from a football standpoint, this team is sitting at 7-1 and they're certainly vying for the only bye in the playoffs in the first round ... putting all of that in jeopardy, and putting your team in jeopardy, that, to me, is selfish."

But it was Terry Bradshaw's comments that got the most attention as he didn't mince words, calling Rodgers a liar.

Source: NBC Sports/ProFootball Talk

Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday will join Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson in Canton. “I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said. “It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

The four Hall of Famers on the @NFLonFOX pregame show teed off on Aaron Rodgers, with the strongest comments coming from Terry Bradshaw: "You lied to everyone." https://t.co/Y5YWtK7P4N — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 7, 2021