Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Brags He Has Ayn Rand's 'Atlas Shrugged' On His Bookshelf

Twitter had a field day with Rodgers pride of place for Rand's dystopian novel.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 4, 2022

Aaron Rodgers' love of all things Ayn Rand has been well-known for quite a while now, but it was still jarring to see a grown man showing so much pride for what can only be charitably described as a work of juvenile fiction. Rand's 1957 "opus" depicts a dystopian United States in which private businesses suffer under increasingly burdensome laws and regulations, according to Wikipedia. No doubt Rand would be appalled with a United States where COVID vaccinations would be required for anyone, with her ultra-right libertarian views. And especially not for a star NFL quarterback.

Source: MEAWW

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers caused an uproar on social media following his appearance on the ManningCast show. He was speaking to co-hosts Peyton and Eli Manning on the ESPN2 telecast of 'Monday Night Football'.

The Green Bay Packers star athlete did not address the controversy following his false claims about his Covid-19 vaccination status, for which he was fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating the league’s protocols. Rodgers, however, still managed to raise eyebrows about his reading choices when he explained the contents of the bookshelf behind him.

Peyton and Eli Manning mostly discussed football with Rodgers. At one point during the telecast, they were curious about what the 38-year-old athlete was currently reading. "What are you reading right now?" one of the hosts asked. "Yeah, a lot of French poetry, and I've got 'Atlas Shrugged' by Ayn Rand over here," Rodgers responded, pointing to the books in the backdrop. The revelation did not sit well with his critics on social media.

Twitter leapt in.

