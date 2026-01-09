AOC Calls Out 'Pervert' Jesse Watters Because He Is One

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Fox News host Jesse Waters a pervert and a sexual harasser after his producer asked if she would appear on his show.

In October of 2025, Watters made the outrageous claim on The Five when he said, "I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller. It is so obvious, and I'm sorry you can't have him. Miller is the best." That was disgusting on all fronts of decency. It was misogynistic and rude, too.

AOC has a long memory and did not forget.

FP: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show. FP: That’s not true AOC: It is true because he accused me of sleeping, of wanting to quote-unquote sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don't you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. Bye.

Boom!

Mic drop.

Watters acts like a twat every chance he gets, especially when it comes to AOC's popularity.

Watters will come back with some juvenile response to AOC's refusal on his Fox News program, but it doesn't change the fact that he's an asshole.

You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both.



Good luck! https://t.co/RUYEgSrG2M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2026

And if you wonder if AOC is making up that part about Stephen Miller, she's absolutely not. RECEIPTS: