AOC Calls Out 'Pervert' Jesse Watters Because He Is One

We've got receipts. The frat-jerk Jesse Watters's producer got an earful from AOC about what a perv their boss is.
AOC Calls Out 'Pervert' Jesse Watters Because He Is One
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJanuary 9, 2026

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Fox News host Jesse Waters a pervert and a sexual harasser after his producer asked if she would appear on his show.

In October of 2025, Watters made the outrageous claim on The Five when he said, "I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller. It is so obvious, and I'm sorry you can't have him. Miller is the best." That was disgusting on all fronts of decency. It was misogynistic and rude, too.

AOC has a long memory and did not forget.

FP: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show

AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show.

FP: That’s not true

AOC: It is true because he accused me of sleeping, of wanting to quote-unquote sleep with Stephen Miller.

So why don't you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman.

Bye.

Boom!

Mic drop.

Watters acts like a twat every chance he gets, especially when it comes to AOC's popularity.

Watters will come back with some juvenile response to AOC's refusal on his Fox News program, but it doesn't change the fact that he's an asshole.

And if you wonder if AOC is making up that part about Stephen Miller, she's absolutely not. RECEIPTS:

AOC nailed it as always. Thank you.

And here’s Jesse Watters on the record, saying exactly that.

Human☮ (@4humanunity.bsky.social) 2026-01-07T23:57:48.254Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon