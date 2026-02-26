Lauren Boebert Shrugs Off F*cking Up The Clinton-Epstein Deposition

Because nothing says "serious lawmaking" like Rep. Lauren Boebert teaming up with everyone's favorite provocateur, serial plagiarist Benny Johnson, to leak deposition photos of Hillary Clinton onto the internet. You can tell that team MAGA is super serious about the Clinton-Epstein deposition by turning it into an entire shitshow right off the bat. History will remember this as the moment the unstoppable forces of the podcasting plagiarist and the loose-hand-job-theater lady teamed up.

The dynamic duo managed to cause enough of a social media meltdown on Thursday that the actual legal proceedings had to grind to a halt — truly a proud moment for American democracy and the responsible use of congressional privilege, which, for Boebert, is worthy of being sanctioned or censored as a sitting member of Congress because she violated a privacy agreement with House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), who refused to allow the hearing to be televised.

California Democratic Ranking member Robert Garcia said that Clinton, who said she did not recall ever meeting Epstein, was “completely cooperating with the deposition and the committee” and “answering questions in full faith and in good faith," The Hill reports.

“What is not acceptable is Oversight Republicans breaking their own committee rules that they established with the Secretary and her team,” Garcia said in statements to the press during a break in the deposition. “It was gracious of the Secretary and her team to continue the deposition.”

“We are sitting through an incredibly unserious clown show of a deposition where members of Congress and the Republican Party are more concerned about getting their photo op of Secretary Clinton than actually getting to the truth and holding anyone accountable,” Rep. Yassamin Ansari (Ariz.) said.

They're not wrong. Because nothing screams "I'm a serious legislator" quite like Boebert posing for a gleeful photo op with two grinning sidekicks on the Bad App — right before sitting down for the Clinton-Epstein deposition. Heaven forbid she miss an opportunity to go after the "email lady" one more time while ignoring all the mounting evidence against the sitting president.

Perpetual victim Lauren Boebert shrugged off any blowback.

Benny did nothing wrong.



Proceeding with deposition. https://t.co/zwAUKjfi9V — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 26, 2026

No U.S. Ambassadors were harmed in the taking of today’s photo. https://t.co/RdllTjCJDR — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 26, 2026

Really classy, GOP. Once again, they've demeaned the horror Epstein's survivors went through by shitting all over them.