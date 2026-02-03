Bill And Hillary Agree To Testify Before Criminal Contempt Vote

How many times have members of the Trump administration ignored congressional subpoenas?Just wondering!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 3, 2026

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed yesterday to testify in James Comer's "oversight" investigation into Trump buddy and convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein, just days before the House was expected to hold them in criminal contempt of Congress.

For months, the Clintons said they would not comply with subpoenas from Comer, something they said was "invalid and legally unenforceable." They accused Comer of being part of a plot to target them as Trump’s political adversaries and promised to fight him.

But after some Democrats on the panel joined Republicans in a vote to recommend charging them with criminal contempt, an extraordinary first step in referring them to the Justice Department for prosecution, the Clintons ultimately agreed to comply with Comer's demands.

Oversight Democrats have said we want to hear from anyone with information about Jeffrey Epstein - including former President Clinton.

Over the weekend, the Clintons agreed to testify in a transcribed interview for four hours each. Republicans rejected the deal.

Read the Clinton testimony offer:

Oversight Dems (@oversightdemocrats.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T21:44:00.245Z

https://bsky.app/profile/powertothepeople2.bsky.social/post/3mdvufycqf22v

So the Clintons are the only people in the Epstein file who agreed to testify. Yet the Republicans are still going to hold them in contempt because "4 hours are too short."
And no action about ANY other individual.
If these people win the midterm again, we can kiss goodbye to truth.

Huey Li (@hueyli.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T21:03:05.781Z

Why this article even brings up the Clintons to justify naming Musk and Warsh is beyond me.The Clintons have called for the entire files to be released. They haven’t simply “refused to testify.” Musk and Warsh, on the other hand, have not called for any such thing and seem to be quite mum.Do better.

Andochkat (@andochkat.bsky.social) 2026-02-01T15:05:14.335Z

