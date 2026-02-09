Ghislane Maxwell Gives James Comer The Middle Finger

Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer all questions put to her by the House Oversight Committee during a virtual deposition earlier today.

Chairman James Comer, who spent the entirety of his chairmanship investigating Hunter Biden and Joe Biden over nonsense, told the press the convicted sex offender refused to answer even one question unless she received clemency from Donald Trump.

Wrong way Comer claimed he wants to get to the truth about Epstein, but the American public knows that's a lie.

COMER: As expected, Elaine Maxwell took the fifth and refused to answer any questions. This is obviously very disappointing. We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth of the American people and justice for the survivors.

If Comer wanted to get to the truth, he would have released all the Epstein files and removed most redactions, but alas, he did not.

Rep. Comer is still champing at the bit to question Hillary and Bill Clinton, but the US public wants to see Trump answer questions under oath since his name appeared in the Epstein Files thousands of times.

Why isn't Trump scheduled to testify? Right, Comer said, Trump commented enough to the press about Epstein, so there is no need.

Maxwell's refusal to name names makes Deputy AG Todd Blanche look even worse than he did before.

Blanche and Trump made a big deal when Maxwell made comments, not under oath, to give Trump some cover over his friendship with Epstein, and her reward was a transfer to a much cushier prison.