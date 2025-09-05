DOJ Officer Caught On Tape: 'We'll Redact Republicans' From Epstein Files

DOJ tries and fails to refute a bombshell video of an official on Epstein-Gate. Someone is going to be looking for another job.
DOJ Officer Caught On Tape: 'We'll Redact Republicans' From Epstein Files
It's another BAD DAY for Pam Bondi, and it couldn't happen to a worse AG. Credit: DonkeyHotey/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardSeptember 5, 2025

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas and a prominent figure with MAGA folks, dropped a bombshell. Because of his past, it should typically be taken with a grain of salt; however, the Department of Justice official he exposed seems to inadvertently confirm it. The acting deputy chief of a Justice Department unit, Joseph Schnitt, said on hidden camera that the government will "redact every Republican" from the Epstein client list.

“They’ll redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files,” Schnitt said in the tape.

In a statement addressed to the DOJ's acting director, Schnitt said that he had no idea he was being recorded on video and that he met the O'Keefe reporter — who he explained was pretending to be an au pair named Skylar — on a dating app. "The comments I made were my own personal comments on what I've learned in the media and not from anything I've done at or learned via work," he wrote.

So, saying he was tricked indeed doesn't refute what he said on tape.

Schnitt claims the DOJ is cozying up to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, moving her to a cushy prison after a Justice Department interview – a move he says violates BOP policy, as she's a convicted sex offender. He suggests they're buying her silence. “They’re offering her something to keep her mouth shut," he said.

“Second-in-command [Dan Bongino] at the FBI has been causing problems, because he’s like, ‘No, these [Epstein Files] have to be released… Bondi wants whatever Trump wants. Internally there’s a lot of conflict,” he said.

Schnitt said in his letter that he has "no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Ms. Maxwell other than what is reported in the news," even though he claimed otherwise. It's doubtful that a DOJ official gets his information "in the news."

The courage and moral clarity of the Epstein survivors this week, all wanting the files released, highlighted their need for closure. And indeed, not just their need, but the public's after years of promises. And after so many promises of transparency, the Trump administration is instead taking part in a massive cover-up of the most infamous sex trafficking pedophile in US history. And all of that is done to protect some depraved billionaires who are thirsty for young girls. The American people have a right to know if their president is a pedophile.

