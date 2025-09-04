'No Teenage Girl Had A Chance': Epstein Survivors Don't Hold Back In Interview

While the Trump White House is participating in the massive cover-up of our country's most notorious sex trafficking pedophile, some of Jeffrey Epstein's victims were courageous enough to step forward. Jess Michaels, who claims she was raped by Epstein when she was 22 years old, called him a “master manipulator,” adding, “That was a strategy that was honed. That was a strategy that no young woman, no teenage girl had a chance — not a chance against his psychopathic skills.”

The panel brought by NBC News consisted of women who included accusers and three relatives of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an outspoken Epstein and Maxwell accuser who allegedly died by suicide in April.

Other victims, Wendy Avis, Marijke Chartouni, Jena-Lisa Jones, Lisa Phillips, and Liz Stein, called for the Epstein documents to be released. “I’m coming here because there’s been a severe miscarriage of justice, a delay in accountability,” Jess Michaels said.

Jones said she met Epstein when she was 14 years old and was paid to give him a massage, and she was fondled. “A lot of these powerful people think they’re in the clear, and they’re probably still doing it now,” she said. “There were many, many adults around [Epstein’s] properties that may not have participated but very clearly knew what was going on. And they’re not saying anything, and why are they still not saying anything and speaking up on our behalf?”

Avis came forward for the first time to speak publicly. Avis said she, too, was 14 years old when Epstein abused her.

“Not everybody is getting justice, and that’s not right,” Avis said. She added that “the everyday person is out there, and that’s me, and we’re victims.”

Lisa Phillips explained that several of Epstein’s victims have been compiling client lists of their own.

“They have emails, they have flight logs, they have a list they’ve compiled, and I feel like if they’re not going to release this list to the public that everybody wants to see, a lot of us survivors know, we’ve been compiling lists of our own,“ she said.

Phillips urged other victims to come forward, telling them, “We’ll compile our own list and seek justice on our own. I mean, I think that’s what’s going to happen next.”

"We know the names," she said.

Meanwhile, Trump's White House said it would be a "hostile act" for any Republican to join Democrats in calling for the release of the Pedo Files. The victims need to be protected, especially since they are compiling their own list. These six women have more guts than anyone in the Trump administration.