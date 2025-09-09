'Psychopathic': Backlash Ensues Over WH's Terrible Defense Of Epstein Birthday Card

White House paid liar Karoline Leavitt responded after the birthday card for infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which Donald J. Trump claimed didn't exist, was released by lawyers for Epstein’s estate, and Congress received a copy, which includes the letter with Trump’s signature. Predictably, her defense offers no evidence of her boss's innocence, except to call it "FAKE NEWS," and we've all heard that one before. What would clear Trump from scrutiny would be if he released all of the Epstein Files, as promised.

"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false," she falsely wrote on Xitter. "As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it."

"President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," she continued. "Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond."

"This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!" she added.

I'm just surprised she didn't run with the FBI informant angle, too.

The backlash was swift.

Did you ever think when you grew up you’d be defending a pedophile ring? You must be so proud. https://t.co/O3UZC1QvrZ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 8, 2025

What he said:

The fact that you are so aggressively denying something so obviously real (and that isn’t even incriminating on its own!) makes me believe whatever Trump did with young kids is worse than anyone can imagine. You are disgusting. — Brett Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@BMeiselas) September 8, 2025

This lying and spin is just ridiculous. The WSJ did an analysis of Trump’s signature on the Epstein letter compared to other examples from that era and there is no question it’s authentic. https://t.co/JYaNz6X4iU https://t.co/dGUAKKiFJh pic.twitter.com/qefkbxnQhR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2025

When did you decide you wanted to lie for a living? Was it a childhood dream of yours? https://t.co/xlQMqGKGpV — George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway3d) September 8, 2025

The way they deny it’s his signature once it’s released shows how truly psychopathic this regime is on everything https://t.co/GQVDSrUEi2 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) September 8, 2025

I’m genuinely impressed that you’re able to wear that cross necklace every day without your skin burning when it comes into contact. https://t.co/TEe1La5afv — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 9, 2025

The ability of Trump and Trump officials to deny what is in front of our eyes is truly astonishing and almost - evil genius style - impressive. (Almost).



It is also totally totally shameless. https://t.co/2acCuyTywt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 8, 2025

It's absolutely nauseating that the president of the United States might be a child-diddling pedophile. Release the Epstein Files, you old pervert.