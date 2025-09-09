'Psychopathic': Backlash Ensues Over WH's Terrible Defense Of Epstein Birthday Card

'Psychopathic': Backlash Ensues Over WH's Terrible Defense Of Epstein Birthday Card
By Conover KennardSeptember 9, 2025

White House paid liar Karoline Leavitt responded after the birthday card for infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which Donald J. Trump claimed didn't exist, was released by lawyers for Epstein’s estate, and Congress received a copy, which includes the letter with Trump’s signature. Predictably, her defense offers no evidence of her boss's innocence, except to call it "FAKE NEWS," and we've all heard that one before. What would clear Trump from scrutiny would be if he released all of the Epstein Files, as promised.

"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false," she falsely wrote on Xitter. "As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it."

"President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," she continued. "Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond."

"This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!" she added.

I'm just surprised she didn't run with the FBI informant angle, too.

The backlash was swift.

What he said:

It's absolutely nauseating that the president of the United States might be a child-diddling pedophile. Release the Epstein Files, you old pervert.

Discussion

