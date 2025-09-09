Trump Lied; The Epstein Birthday Card Is Real

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate just gave Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes the letter with Trump’s signature that he claims doesn’t exist. Via the Wall St. Journal:

On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they received a copy of the birthday book including the letter bearing Trump’s signature and a letter that references Trump with a crude joke about a woman from another Epstein associate.

“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D., Calif.), who is the committee’s Democratic ranking member. “Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”

The Wall Street Journal in July reported on the book and the letter bearing Trump’s name, which contained typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. The letter concluded: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The signature was a squiggly “Donald” below the waist, mimicking pubic hair.

Trump has denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, calling it “a fake thing.” He also filed a lawsuit against the Journal’s reporters, Journal publisher Dow Jones, parent company News Corp and executives, alleging defamation and saying the letter was “nonexistent.” A Dow Jones spokeswoman said, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting.”

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said in a social media post that Trump’s legal team will continue to pursue its defamation case against the Journal. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt said in a post on X.