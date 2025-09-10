Rep. Casar: Trump Caught Red-Handed With Epstein B-Day Card

You don’t need to be a handwriting expert (which I was in a former life, by the way) to immediately recognize as genuine Donald Trump’s signature on the just-released birthday card for Jeffrey Epstein. Besides, the notion that someone would forge a birthday greeting to Epstein in Trump’s name in 2003, before Epstein became a public pariah, is just as ridiculous as the President P***y Grabber administration’s denial that the signature is not his own.

Rep. Greg Casar did a good job of cutting through the BS and keeping the White House on notice that the Epstein investigation is not going away. Casar was asked on CNN to respond to Karoline Leavitt’s whopper that Trump did not sign the lewd and crude card to Epstein.

Casar pointed out that Trump originally said the card didn’t exist and now that it has been produced, he’s claiming he didn’t sign it. But the card’s signature looks just like his actual signature. “It's like the bank robber who's caught with a bag full of cash and says, ‘I'm not the one who robbed the bank,’” Casar said. “I mean, everyday Americans just aren't going to keep on buying these sorts of excuses.”

Apparently referring to the House Oversight Committee, which he sits on, Casar added, “We're going to keep investigating this case, not just to have transparency around the president, but transparency around any powerful person in this country who turned a blind eye or was complicit in these horrible crimes, because we know that there are other women that are being trafficked and abused in this sort of way, in this country right now.”

“We need to make sure that we’re standing up for all survivors,” Casar continued.

Then he uttered words that may have just ruined another bottle of ketchup in the White House: “A president or a powerful politician saying nothing to see here, that's a sign that you've got to go look where they're telling you there's nothing to see.”