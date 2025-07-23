Brother: Trump Lied About Never Being In Epstein's Office

Epstein’s brother Mark says Trump was lying about a CNN interview with Epstein victim Maria Farmer on Tuesday, where she recalled meeting Donald Trump in Jeffrey Epstein’s office in 1995. Via the Daily Beast:

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, slammed Farmer’s story of her meeting with Trump in Epstein’s office.

In a statement to CNN, Cheung said, “The President was never in Epstein’s office, and in fact, the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

However, Mark said staff who worked for his brother could vouch for Trump’s presence in the office.

“That‘s just another blatant lie because he was there. The people that worked for Jeffrey in his office... they can testify that they saw Trump in Jeffrey‘s office on numerous occasions. So for him to say he wasn‘t there, all I can say is that is just another lie.”