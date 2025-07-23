Brother: Trump Lied About Never Being In Epstein's Office

Mark Epstein said Trump was there "on numerous occasions."
By Susie MadrakJuly 23, 2025

Epstein’s brother Mark says Trump was lying about a CNN interview with Epstein victim Maria Farmer on Tuesday, where she recalled meeting Donald Trump in Jeffrey Epstein’s office in 1995. Via the Daily Beast:

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, slammed Farmer’s story of her meeting with Trump in Epstein’s office.

In a statement to CNN, Cheung said, “The President was never in Epstein’s office, and in fact, the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

However, Mark said staff who worked for his brother could vouch for Trump’s presence in the office.

“That‘s just another blatant lie because he was there. The people that worked for Jeffrey in his office... they can testify that they saw Trump in Jeffrey‘s office on numerous occasions. So for him to say he wasn‘t there, all I can say is that is just another lie.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon