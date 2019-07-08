Trump Bragged About Jeffrey Epstein's Penchant For Young Girls

Jeffrey Epstein's indictment most probably has shaken up many of his wealthy acquaintances over the years, including Donald Trump, whose Labor Secretary Alex Acosta did his level best to shield Epstein from being prosecuted at all.

Acosta and his department at the time did everything it could to let an accused pedophile get off scot-free.

Donald Trump's own words from a magazine article in 2002 are making matters much, much worse for the Trump administration and Trump himself.

Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that Mr. Epstein was a “terrific guy” whom he had known for 15 years.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump said. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Donald Trump admitted back in 2002 that he knew all about Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual proclivities towards underage girls.

And almost six years before Trump ran for political office, Epstein took the fifth when asked if Trump "socialized" with him and underage women.

From a 2010 deposition of Jeffrey Epstein:



“Q. Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?

“A: Though I'd like to answer that question, at least today I'm going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir.” https://t.co/yB8pwTV4gU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 7, 2019

Karoli adds: Then there is the case of Virginia Roberts, who worked at Mar-a-lago when she was lured into sexual slavery to Epstein. She describes her recruitment into what can only be described as sexual slavery until she finally escaped after falling in love with someone on a trip to recruit more girls for him. Her story is at the top. It's shocking and triggering. It also rings true.