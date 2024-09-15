Republican Tells Fox News: Making It Harder To Vote 'Is Our Opportunity To Win'

Rep. Brian Steil (R-WI) argued Sunday that passing a bill making it harder to vote was Republicans' "opportunity to win" the election.

In an interview on Fox News, Steil said he wanted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to combine the so-called SAVE Act with a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government. The SAVE Act would make it more difficult to vote by requiring a passport or birth certificate to cast a ballot.

"I don't think anybody should be afraid of a shutdown," Steil told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "What we need to do is attach the SAVE Act to the CRs, the last train leaving the station, put it in the lap of the Senate and force them not only to keep the government open until we can win in this election."

"Passing the CR with the SAVE Act, as the Speaker is trying to do, is our opportunity to win the election and secure the election," he added. "I think we have an opportunity to pass the legislation that the Speaker has put forward and jam the United States Senate to both secure the election and keep the government open such that we win the election."