For most Angelinos, Monday was the second worst day of January 2025.

On January 7th, we lost our homes; now, the new Larry 'Lonesome' Rhodes has been inaugurated.

It's early days, let them cluck around on the airwaves like assholes. Let's get this straight. On January 19th, the country was supposedly in flames; today, all the problems have been miraculously fixed.

This is what happens when you lose elections to a cult. The supposed beltway media will be of little use.

Traitors like Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, John Eastman, Congreescritters, and MAGA activists will gloat and try and make Demented Donald a messiah.

It's terrible, but with COVID and an excellent Biden economy on the back burner, Trump will have a grace period for a while. I hate to use the word "grace" because Trump is the most graceless person I've seen in office.

The WH dummy will try and take credit for everything Biden accomplished. I heard his half-wit Press Secretary say Trump will make an infrastructure announcement soon. Hahahahahahaha! What a fucking joke.

Is Karoline Leavitt an A.I. hologram?

Wait until the country sees the video footage of General Zod, aka Tom Homan's brownshirts, violently ripping families apart, beating and shooting them. These deportations will be a monumental failure.

I doubt this, but the Democratic donors have let the MAGA billionaire run rings around them when it comes to new media.

I've been writing this for decades. Republicans pour billions of dollars into every nook and cranny of print, radio, television, and now the internet, while left-wing donors only donate to candidates.

It seems there are hundreds of MAGA Evangelical Christian nationalist podcasts out there alone, littering the airwaves with self-anointed grifters claiming they are MAGA prophets. No matter how ludicrous these creeps are, they help tear down everything good for the working class of America.

They are the tip of the iceberg. After the seditious Bannon was pardoned by Trump, a Chinese billionaire set up a sedition network for him to run and spew MAGA conspiracies, lies, and unreality. Do you think a left-leaning billionaire will fund us to the same extent? C&L, Raw Story, and many others should be able to have members of the WH press core, but it costs a lot of money.

MAGAts will climb Mount Rushmore for the demented convicted felon of an imbecile who destroys everything he touches.

We will cover it.

Remember, like Larry 'Lonesome' Rhodes in Elia Kazan's great film, "A Face In The Crowd." it's all shits and giggles for the MAGA cult now, but we know what hides behind the red-orange dye that Traitor Trump covers himself in.

So, let them cluck like blind chickens in rapture now; C&L will be here to fight back.

MAGA's ideas are so reactionary, racist, homophobic, and counterproductive to the country at large, it shouldn't take long for the pendulum to shift.