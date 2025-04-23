Chew Away The Flu With Antiviral Gum

It has herpes on the run too.
By John AmatoApril 23, 2025

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Dental Medicine have developed a gum made from bean power that can trap the influenza virus and apparently viruses that cause herpes in a lab.

That's good news.

Gizmodo:

In various experiments, a protein found in the gum substantially neutered two flu strains and the herpes simplex viruses 1 and 2 (HSV-1 and HSV-2). The gum could prove to be a potent and easy-to-use tool for preventing the spread of these infections, the researchers say.

The Penn researchers have been working on antiviral gum for some time now. Several years ago, they developed gum from plant-based material that could effectively trap SARS-CoV-2—the cause of covid-19—in people’s saliva. Their latest creation relies on a similar approach but uses a different plant that’s native to sub-Saharan Africa and commonly eaten in tropical areas: Lablab purpureus, also known as the lablab bean. Past research has shown that the lablab bean naturally carries a protein that can bind to a wide variety of viruses. This protein is called Flt3 Receptor Interacting Lectin, or FRIL for short.

What else do you wish we could chew away?

Open thread away.

Discussion

