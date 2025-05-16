CRINGE: Trump Tosses Word Salad About Groceries To UAE President

Donald Trump somehow felt the need to explain the term “groceries” to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the U.S. co-president's Middle East tour of corruption.

“They have a term grocery. It’s an old term, but it means basically what you’re buying: food," Donald said. "It is a pretty accurate term, but it’s an old-fashioned sound, but groceries are down."

“Costs are down, eggs are down,” he continued. “They were, first week they were hitting me with eggs were up 200%, and now they are down to a number that is amazing with down 97, 98% from where they were."

Egg prices are down 97 percent? Big, if true.

"And everybody, they said, you won’t have eggs for Easter," he said. "Well, everybody had eggs for Easter at a very reasonable price.”

“At the White House, we had our little Easter egg roll and hundreds of thousands of eggs purchased,” he added. “They said, You have to go out and buy plastic eggs. That didn’t work out. So we’ve done a real job.”

MAGA: 'He's just like one of us!' This isn't the first time Donald has launched a laughably naive rant about groceries. In early December of 2024, he offered another description of groceries, which is something normal people know about already, since we go grocery shopping at least once per week, so that we can eat. Groceries are also known as food.

Trump: I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries. Like almost, you know, who uses the word. I started using the word. The groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time. pic.twitter.com/4hDzdJFrTz — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2024

In 2019, Donald Trump said you need an ID to buy groceries. This manlet has never stepped foot in a grocery store.

"If you want to go out and buy groceries, you need identification...the only thing you don't need identification for is to vote," he said.

The term "groceries" is not old-fashioned if you live in the real world. Grocery prices are not down, and Walmart announced today that it will have to raise prices. Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said that Trump's tariffs are still too high and retailers are struggling to find ways to handle the costs, while prices are rising faster than ever before, John Amato reported.

And it's going to get worse.

In 2023, Donald claimed he is a ‘genius’ for realizing ‘us’ is spelled the same as ‘US,' and now he's stuck on groceries.