Trump Tries To Say Words, Tosses Out Massive Word Salad Instead

Former President Donald Trump spoke to Jon Voight to reflect on the signing of the Abraham Accords on Newsmax. It turned out to be one colossal cringe moment with Voight saying at the end of the clip, "I hope [this interview] is worthy of you," after Trump threw out a massive word salad.

And Voight mentions the "greatness given to us by our founding fathers" to the guy that's under investigation for espionage. Ooof!

"We love the country," Trump replied. "The country is in trouble. It's got to be solved fairly quickly. There is no choice but to solve the problem. But it's a big problem. It's a big problem. And I hope it continues forward, and we love Israel."

"And we hope everything is going to be OK," he added. A lot of good moves have to be made, or it's not going to be OK. We say, 'God bless you and good luck.' And thank you very much. I appreciate it."

That's when Voight said, "I hope [this interview] is worthy of you," and I feel like I had just visited a parallel universe.

Trump didn't say what the "problem" is or what country he's referring to during his rambling interview. The interview is supposed to be about Israel, but you know the former President has to make everything about him.

But sure, it's Joe Biden whose mental health we should question.

And, by the way, what is that lump by Lumpy's nose? I sure hope that his home planet comes to reclaim him soon.