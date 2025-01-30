Nazi Salutes Seem All The Rage In MAGA World Now UPDATED

Nothing says “pro-life” like Nazis!
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 30, 2025

Right Wing Watch caught Anglo-Catholic Priest Calvin Robinson, now of Michigan, ending his speech to the National Pro-Life Summit with the Nazi salute recently revived and imported to the U.S. by Apartheid boy and illegal immigrant, Elon Musk.

As Robinson ended his speech, he said, “This is the last stand for Christendom. The whole of the old world is crumbling. Every country in Europe is embracing death. America, as far as I can see, is the only country fighting for life.”

“So God bless all of you for what you’re doing, please keep doing it,” Robinson continued. “I hope I can encourage you and my heart goes out to you.”

At that moment, Robinson gave the Nazi salute.

He followed that with a smug smile and a “God bless.”

He got very enthusiastic applause and cheers.

Father Calvin Robinson finished his remarks at the National Pro-Life Summit by throwing an Elon Musk salute, much to the delight of the crowd.

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T19:18:48.054Z

UPDATE: He's been defrocked from his church as a result.

Looks like he has been defrocked by his church.
anglicancatholic.org

Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T03:54:44.692Z

Discussion

