Trump Is Now Just Rage Googling Himself - UPDATED He Was Watching Lou Dobbs
UPDATE: Oh, of course! Axios found out:
This morning's Google-aimed tirade appears to stem from a PJ Media article titled, "96 Percent of Google Search Results for 'Trump' News Are from Liberal Media Outlets," which was covered last night by Fox Business' Lou Dobbs.
Pajamas Effing Media and Lou Dobbs are making internet policy now.
Hat tip @arlenparsa for setting Trump's Mexico Speakerphone to the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme.
I think it's time for Twitter to put the so-called president in time out.
He's tweeted more than once this morning about the Google search results for himself.
As Tengrain notes, he's now picking a fight with an algorithm:
Got that? The King of Social Media Bullies uses social media to whack social media to reframe next week’s congressional hearings on Social Media to be about how he’s the victim of social media.
Twitter noticed:
So did Google:
Comments