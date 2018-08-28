Trump Is Now Just Rage Googling Himself - UPDATED He Was Watching Lou Dobbs

UPDATE: Oh, of course! Axios found out:

This morning's Google-aimed tirade appears to stem from a PJ Media article titled, "96 Percent of Google Search Results for 'Trump' News Are from Liberal Media Outlets," which was covered last night by Fox Business' Lou Dobbs.

Pajamas Effing Media and Lou Dobbs are making internet policy now.

Hat tip @arlenparsa for setting Trump's Mexico Speakerphone to the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme.

I think it's time for Twitter to put the so-called president in time out.

He's tweeted more than once this morning about the Google search results for himself.

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

As Tengrain notes, he's now picking a fight with an algorithm:

Got that? The King of Social Media Bullies uses social media to whack social media to reframe next week’s congressional hearings on Social Media to be about how he’s the victim of social media.

Twitter noticed:

When I google RMS Titanic, all I get is bad-news stories about the sinking and the 1,500 people who died, and nothing about all the good things that the Titanic did, how inspiring it was to see it on the high seas and the jobs its construction created — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) August 28, 2018

Hey @realDonaldTrump if you think Google is bad wait until you see the history books. — Josh Hara (@yoyoha) August 28, 2018

Agreed. When I google my name there are 0 articles about me that use the phrases “Big Dick Energy” or “Future King of AmeriCanaMexico” and they constantly mention the problematic things I do and not how I donate to charities and stuff!



FAKE NEWS UNLESS ITS POSITIVE! RIGGED! https://t.co/LPqQcAoYwa — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) August 28, 2018

So did Google: