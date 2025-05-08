Pocan Bulldozes Through Bessent's Pathetic Dodge-Fest

During a congressional hearing, Rep. Mark Pocan tried to ask Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent one simple question: Who pays for tariffs? Bessent tried to stonewall Pocan who cut through Bessent's stammering nonsense immediately:

POCAN: Who pays tariffs, Mr. Secretary? No, no, no, answer the questions I asked, please. I only have five minutes. Who pays tariffs? Sorry? Well, who pays tariffs, Mr. Secretary? Excuse me. The question is very simply, who pays tariffs, Mr. Chairman? I would like him to answer that question. He wants to answer other questions.

BESSENT: Congressman, if the exporters dislike tariffs so much, why wouldn't they? if I think what you're trying to get me to say...

POCAN: Did you remember the question? I'm not sure you did. Who pays tariffs?

BESSENT: It's a very complicated question.

POCAN: Reclaiming my time. People pay tariffs, right? I'm reclaiming my time, Mr. Secretary. Reclaiming my time, Mr. Secretary. Reclaiming my time. You clearly aren't going to answer it. I'm not going to waste my time having you go, uh, uh, uh. Mr. Secretary, reclaiming my time.