MAGA Morons Attack Dem For Calling Stephen Miller A Racist

After the New York mayoral primary win by Zohran Mamdani, Oberfuhrer Stephen Miller launched one racist attack after another, blaming immigration for the victory.

Finally, Rep Mark Pocan (D-WI) got fed up and called Miller out on his bullshit:

Oberfuhrer Miller did not like this and had TACO Don order his minions to attack Pocan, which they did:

"What an absolutely disgusting comment from a Congressman to a Jewish WH official," Anna Kelly, the White House deputy press secretary, wrote on X. "@MarkPocan must apologize — not just to Stephen, but to his constituents — and then seek professional help." "Wisconsin Democrats must denounce Pocan's vile rhetoric or be complicit," the National Republican Congressional Committee posted on X.

Others claimed that Pocan said that Miller should be sent to a concentration camp and other blatant and ridiculous crap that they pulled out of their collective asses.

To his credit, Pocan did not back down:

Pocan on Thursday said, "only people who support Miller's ultra-extremist views are jumping on" and criticizing his comment. He said he was "confident normal people are as troubled by his views as I am," likening the immigration rhetoric to that of the Nazis. "They rounded up people in the 30's, just as they are today with zero due process," Pocan said. "I'm not taking the false debate of people who make up the racist base of the GOP," he added. "No one should."

One should not miss the point that these Trumpanzees are making up shit to attack Pocan, an openly gay man, during the last few days of Pride Month. They are just proving Pocan's point that they are nothing but hate-filled fascists that would be more at home in Nazi Germany than in a free America.