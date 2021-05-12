'You're Ridiculous!': Dem Rep Chokes Off MAGAt's Capitol Riot Lies

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) could barely contain his revulsion for the "revisionist history being offered" by his GOP "colleagues" during the House Oversight Committee's hearing on the January 6th MAGA riot at the Capitol. He recalled the crowds, and Traitor Trump's speech, and the visible change in mood and action of the people gathered to hear him.

"He said, 'You better get up to the Capitol and fight like hell, or you're not going to have a country anymore.' That's when the mood changed in that crowd," said Rep. Lynch. Then he asked Christopher Miller, a classic Trump Toadie cos-playing Secretary of Defense at the time of the riot, "But for president Trump's speech, you think anyone would have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's remarks? I know you've answered this question several times, but I'd like for you to answer it for the committee."

"I think I'd like to modify my original assessment," answered Miller, drawing cynical laughter from Rep. Lynch, who replied, "Why am I not surprised about that? Go ahead."

Miller then rambled on about learning through (Merrick Garland's) Department of Justice, and the legal system, "it seems clear that there was some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day."

Rep. Lynch reclaimed his time, and directed him to answer the same question he'd asked him before. "Did the president's remarks incite people in the crowd to march on the Capitol, or did they not?"

"He clearly offered that they should march on the Capitol. It goes without saying that his statement resulted in that. The question --"

Again, Rep. Lynch reclaimed his time to quote Miller's answer back to himself, from when he's been asked that question in the past: "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol without the president's speech? I think it's pretty much definitive that would not have happened."

But now, Miller wanted to sing a different tune, and said, "I think now I would say that that is not the unitary factor at all."

Come again?

"I would like to offer, I have reassessed, it's not the unitary factor at all. It seems clear there was an organized conspiracy with assault elements," weak-sauced Miller.

"In your written testimony for today," Rep. Lynch reminded him. "For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'"

"That's a fair statement," said Miller with his fingers crossed behind his back.

"That was this morning! So this is a very recent reversal of your testimony?" asked Rep. Lynch, astonished.

"Absolutely not. That's ridiculous," declared an indignant Miller as he drank from a mug that said "Opposite Day."

"You're ridiculous!" said Rep. Lynch, speaking for most Democrats and others with access to logic.

Miller then tried to hijack the conversation, but Rep. Lynch had none of it, reclaiming his time, yet again.

"[I]n multiple occasions, your testimony, both written and oral, you said that -- and again -- 'Without the president's speech, people would not have marched on the Capitol and tried to overrun the Capitol,' and that you wrote this morning, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the president that day.'" (Rep. Lynch probably meant "crowd" or "rioters" instead of "president" in that last sentence.)

Rep. Lynch then dismissed Miller's new testimony that Traitor Trump's speech was not the singular motivator for the riot was, given that up until this very morning, Miller's written and spoken determination had been the opposite.

AND, because his testimony was ridiculous.

Rep. Lynch is not the only one dragging Miller, either.

Wow. An angry Ro Khanna grills former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, "Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?" pic.twitter.com/U3Jo2RYPGN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2021