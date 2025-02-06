'Arab Americans For Trump' Change Their Name After Yambo’s Gaza Threats

FAFO has made its way to a group of Arabs who supported Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 Election, to their own peril. As many other groups have found, Trump only wanted their vote. Nothing more. All the promises he made on the campaign trail were lies. Well, it looks like Arab Americans For Trump finally had their Coming To Allah moment after hearing Trump tell the world that America plans to kick out all Palestinians from Gaza and take it over.

SURPRISED PIKACHU FACE!!

The AP is reporting that the group has decided to change their name from Arab Americans for Trump to Arab Americans for Peace. The change is in direct response to Trump's comments about Gaza, which should come as a shock to NO ONE after his son-in-law Jared Kushner made similar comments a year ago. But I guess they chose to be willfully ignorant, believing that Trump would be better for their group than Kamala Harris.

Hey idiots, you know who would not be talking about sending troops to forcibly remove (aka ethnically cleanse) and take over Gaza? KAMALA HARRIS. She supported a 2 state solution. Trump? Not so much.

The head of Arab Americans for Trump said: “The talk about what the president wants to do with Gaza, obviously we’re completely opposed to the idea of the transfer of Palestinians from anywhere in Historic Palestine. And so we did not want to be behind the curve in terms of pushing for peace, because that has been our objective from the very beginning.”

These morons led huge voter drives in swing states such as Michigan and Arizona. I bet they regret that right about now.

It was the fuck-aroundest of times. It was the found-outest of times.