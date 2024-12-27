Low Income Trump Voters About To Enter The 'Find Out' Part Of FAFO

In today's edition of FAFO (F*ck Around and Find Out) we are starting to hear more from low income voters who are learning the hard way that Donald Trump doesn't give a sh*t about them.

See, MAGA loyalty only goes one way. They want your vote, but won't do anything to make your life better. Once you give that vote and support, you are no longer useful.

The Washington Post did a deep dive into the lower income Trump supporters from one of the lowest income towns in Pennsylvania - New Castle. Over half of the voters in this town with a FAMILY income of less than $50,000 voted for Trump in November. Compare this with the previous 3 elections, where they broke in favor of the Democratic candidate (Biden by 11 in 2020, Hillary by 12 in 2016 and Obama by 22 in 2012). To have them swing so far to Trump was shocking.

Here are some of the comments made by Trump voters (please, contain your laughter until the article has ended):

Lori Mosura is a single mother of a 17-year old who rides a bike to buy groceries because her truck is broken. She sleeps in the dining room of their tiny apartment and the $1200 they get in food stamps and social security is not enough to cover the bills. Because she is so poor, she decided to support Trump, saying:

“[Trump] is more attuned to the needs of everyone instead of just the rich. I think he knows it’s the poor people that got him elected, so I think Trump is going to do more to help us.”

Yes, Trump is absolutely going to help you...starve and become homeless, Lori. That is what you voted for. The nongovernmental advisory group the “Department of Government Efficiency” (also known as DOGE) plan to cut about $2 trillion dollars from the annual budget. How will they accomplish that, exactly? Well, a good chunk will involve cutting the social safety net - such as food stamps, Medicaid, etc.

Lori did admit that Democrats were " the most likely to help the poor" and she "disagreed with Republicans on issues like abortion," but she was convinced that Trump would put Americans "like her" first and improve her financial situation. She has been unable to find work in her field. Lori, I bet that won't change under Trump. She implored of Trump:

“We helped get you in office; please take care of us. Please don’t cut the things that help the most vulnerable.”

So what about the needs of the county itself? Well, over half of the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership’s $32 million budget comes directly from federal aid. That money is used to "shuttle low-income residents to medical appointments and offer rental assistance" as well as feed the children of the county. Approximately 90% of the children in the county rely on free school lunches. The superintendent of the school district said:

“It’s a very depressed area, so if our funding were to go away, and I have not heard it will, but if it were to go, we would be some in serious, serious trouble."

Oh. Sure, the Republicans are known for wanting to feed children through school lunch programs, right. Oh, not right.

Lynne Ryan, the chair of the Lawrence County Republican Party, is positive that Trump won't cut programs that help people, saying:

“Trump won’t cut necessary programs, and nowhere has he said he is cutting any of that. He is cutting bloated government. He is not cutting programs that work for the American people.”

Ok, Lynne. I mean, the it's the Republicans who have said for years and years that they want to cut the social safety net, but ok. Sure.

City Administrator Chris Frye, the former mayor of New Castle, expects cuts, but urged his party to show "EMPATHY" when deciding what to cut. Yes, when I think of empathy I think of the Republican Party. Frye added:

“I think it would be stupid to just take something away. We would have mass chaos. Mass homelessness … so nationally, I don’t think it is going to be a situation where they are taking away from people.”

Another New Castle resident, Steve Tillia, 59, is on social security disability payments and food stamps because he is unable to work. He is a full throated Trump supporter. He is "confident that Trump and GOP leaders will reduce spending by “cutting the fat” out of government — and not slashing benefits." He actually said:

“It’s not cutting government programs, it’s cutting the amount of people needed to run a program. They are cutting staff, which could actually increase the amount of the programs that we get.”

The mental gymnastics necessary to understand his thinking...Olympic level.

Tillia’s neighbor feels similarly. She is ALSO on social security benefits and food stamps and she thinks Trump will ENHANCE benefits because he plans to “put Americans first.”

Retired artist, Kathy Davis, who ALSO relies on social security and food stamps, is convinced that Trump's agenda won't hurt her one bit, saying that he is “too smart for that.” She added:

“You can’t wipe out half of the population. We are old and tired and just want to be taken care of, and Trump has too much common sense, so I don’t think he is going to do anything to hurt us.”

Ma'am, he doesn't need your vote anymore. He doesn't give a shit if you are wiped out, if you starve, if you are homeless, if you lose medical coverage or if you die.

I hope the reporter who wrote this article goes back in a year or two to revisit the folks interviewed. I genuinely hope they are right and that nothing horrible befalls them, but my suspicion is that many of them will regret their vote, to their own peril.

"Fucketh around and ye shall findeth out" - A Twitter User in 2024