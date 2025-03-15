F*ck Around And Find Out: The Nancy Mace Edition

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace constantly seeks attention by lying about how she was victimized, then fundraising over the abuse that poor Nancy has suffered through. Like in 2021, she alleged that her home was vandalized with Antifa symbols, but that was spectacularly debunked.

And last year, she claimed she was the victim of an attack by a "pro-trans man", then she showed up at the Capitol wearing a sling, but as it happens, someone just shook her hand. Also she claimed to be "pro-transgender rights," before becoming a raging transphobe.

And it's now 2025, and she's being sued for libel and defamation after accusing men of being a sexual predator during a floor speech.

The Post and Courier reports:

One of the four men accused of being a sexual predator by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is suing the South Carolina congresswoman for defamation and libel, contending she knowingly made false claims about him both before and after she made her House of Representatives floor speech. Brian Musgrave of Fort Mill filed his complaint March 14 in U.S. District Court in Charleston. He is being represented by South Carolina attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter. While the lawsuit centers on Musgrave's defamation claim, the case carries potentially bigger implications by challenging the boundaries of congressional immunity since Mace repeatedly broadcast her claims online long after her speech, including on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. Musgrave is seeking a jury trial.

According to WCSC, attorneys for Musgrave sent a letter saying the South Carolina Republican upended his life when she accused him “falsely” of being a rapist, a predator and a sex trafficker.

“Congresswoman Mace was asked to retract her allegations against Brian Musgrave and issue an apology and/or to produce any evidence to support her allegations,” his attorneys said in a statement.

However, Congressional attorneys responded to that letter, saying the Speech or Debate Clause of the U.S. Constitution protects Mace’s statements on the House floor.

“Musgrave contends the mere fact Ms. Mace was elected to serve as a United States Congresswoman does not grant her the power to destroy a man’s reputation with impunity and use the hallowed floor of the House of Representatives as a sanctuary to destroy him,” Musgrave's defense team’s statement read, according to the outlet. “Truth is the defense to defamation. Brian Musgrave welcomes the truth.”

“Now, it is with unbridled disgust that Brian Musgrave, through this lawsuit is forced to utter the words: ‘I am not a rapist.’ ‘I am not a predator.’ ‘I am not a sex trafficker.’ Through this action, Brian Musgrave seeks to recover that which has been wrongfully taken from him - his good name and reputation,” the court documents state.

Have fun in front of the jury, under oath, Nancy.